Backstage News On Miscommunication Concerns In Post-Match AEW Segment

Last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a singles match between Kris Statlander and Megan Bayne. After the match, Penelope Ford arrived to assist Bayne, prompting Thunder Rosa to head to the ring with a chair to even the odds. However, during the post-match segment, Bayne and Ford remained unfazed, while Rosa hesitated to use the chair, leading to fan speculation that Bayne and Ford may have gone off script.

According to Fightful Select, these rumors are false. Sources familiar with the situation suggested that a miscommunication between coaches or producers may have led to unclear direction regarding positioning and reactions.

AEW sources also confirmed that the matter was addressed after the segment, and there are no lingering issues between the involved talent.