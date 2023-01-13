Backstage News on MJF’s AEW Dynamite Promo, Gimmick Match Highly Praised

– At AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles on Wednesday, AEW World Champion MJF interrupted Konosuke Takeshita’s entrance for a singles match with Bryan Danielson. In the promo, MJF mocked Takeshita, calling him Take-A-Shit-A. MJF also took shots at ringside actor/comedian Ken Jeong and Freddie Prinze Jr. in the promo. Danielson eventually appeared, chased MJF away, and defeated Takeshita. Danielson must now defeat the next four opponents in order to compete in the AEW Revolution pay-per-view Ironman Match against MJF.

MJF’s Takeshita promo included a line that drew criticism from fans, who saw it as offensive. He said, “Hey! Konnichiwa, bud! What’s up, how’s it going?”

In an update, Fightful Select reports that MJF’s line was cleared with Takeshita ahead of time.

– Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale teamed up to face Tay Melo and Anna Jay in a Street Fight on Wednesday’s AEW Rampage tapings from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Spoilers from the tapings can be found here.

Word from within AEW is that the Street Fight was well received. For the brawl, Soho and Nightingale dressed up as WWE Hall of Famers The Dudleys, complete with thumbtacks and steel chairs.