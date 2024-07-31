Backstage News On MJF’s Feud With Will Ospreay

Fightful Select reports that the feud between AEW American Champion MJF and “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay has been planned for several months now and that is the reason why Ospreay challenged reigning AEW World Swerve Strickland for his championship at Forbidden Door, so there wouldn’t be a question of why The Aerial Assassin wasn’t going for the top prize in the company at All In.

The feud was planned long before MJF’s return, however, it is not known how long the recent 59-minute classic was in the works, just that their feud will carry through the summer and to All In. MJF rebranding the title to the “American” Championship was used as a temporary way for him to gain extra heat, with the big idea being to elevate the title in the long run.

It was previously reported that Ospreay also wanted to help elevate Swerve’s title reign, with quite a number of people calling their showdown a match of the year contender for 2024. AEW American Champion MJF headlined the 2023 All In PPV against Adam Cole, while Ospreay competed in a marquee matchup against Chris Jericho, with both coming out victorious on that night.