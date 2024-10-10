Backstage News On MJF’s Return To AEW TV

One of AEW’s biggest stars will soon be returning to television, which will excite fans.

Following his attack by Daniel Garcia at AEW All Out, MJF took a break from AEW. He joined the cast of Netflix’s Happy Gilmore 2, which stars Adam Sandler, and took time off to film it.

MJF portrays Gordie, one of Sandler’s sons, in the film. Kyle Newacheck directs from a script by Sandler and Tim Herlihy. Sandler, Herlithy, Jack Giarraputo, and Robert Simonds are the producers.

MJF previously appeared in A24’s “The Iron Claw” film as Lance Von Erich, and he recently completed the independent comedy “The Floaters,” in which he costarred with Seth Green and Aya Cash. MJF will also appear in Clark Duke’s “Stranglehold” alongside Ron Perlman, Jake Lacy, Ashley Benson, and Justin Long.

Fightful Select reports that MJF was filming throughout September and finished in the final week of the month. He is expected to return to AEW TV sooner rather than later. No other information was provided.