Backstage News on More Brand Crossovers, R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin Teaming

More crossover aspects between the WWE NXT, RAW, and SmackDown brands are reportedly being planned by WWE officials.

According to Fightful Select, more crossovers between the WWE brands are anticipated, and more NXT Superstars are expected to appear on WWE Main Event.

WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke defeated Fallon Henley on the October 6 episode of Main Event, which was recorded on October 3 in St. Paul. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen also won over R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin.

Von Wagner vs. R-Truth and Carmelo Hayes vs. Cedric Alexander will be featured on this week’s Main Event edition, which was taped yesterday night in Brooklyn. Spoilers can be found by clicking here.

In related news, word has it that Benjamin and Truth are listed together internally.

On the September 1 Main Event broadcast, Truth was defeated by Benjamin; however, on the September 29 episode, Truth reclaimed the victory. After losing to Briggs and Jensen on Main Event last week, Benjamin accompanied Truth to the ring for this week’s match against Wagner.