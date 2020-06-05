Backstage News On More Possible NXT Call-Ups and The Latest On Adam Cole

As PWMania.com previously reported, Dominik Dijakovic and Chelsea Green will possibly be joining the WWE main roster soon. In addition to that, Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com is reporting that Velveteen Dream and Io Shirai are also rumored to be joining the main roster.

While Dream going to the main roster would indicate that Adam Cole will be retaining the NXT World Title at Takeover: In Your House, Cole’s future with WWE is still uncertain.

Cole’s contract reportedly expires in August and Giri is reporting that Cole has not yet signed a new contract.

The speculation is that if Cole signs a new deal with WWE for more money, he will likely be moving to the main roster to justify his higher pay.