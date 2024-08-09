Backstage News On Mustafa Ali’s Run With TNA Wrestling Coming To An End

Fightful Select reports that Mustafa Ali has officially parted ways with TNA Wrestling after signing with the company back in January as part of his post-WWE world tour. This comes after Ali took to his official Twitter (X) account and shared a farewell message to the X-Division following his loss to TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth.

It wasn’t clear at the time if this meant the end of his run with the company altogether or just with the X-Division, but Ali competed in 20 matches during his time in TNA, having defended the X-Division Title 8 times across both TNA and various independent promotions. His reign as champion ended when he lost the title to “Speedball” Mike Bailey at July’s Slammiversary PPV.

Ali, who made his TNA debut at last February’s No Surrender PPV, where he won the X-Division title by defeating Chris Sabin, remains active on the indie scene and has bookings scheduled through November, including a trip to Australia. Ali has also competed in promotions like NJPW, GCW, Deadlock Pro, and Prestige Wrestling, among others.