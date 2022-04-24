Backstage News On Mustafa Ali’s Status With WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Mustafa Ali wrote on his social media accounts that he was requesting his release from WWE but it is reportedly not going to be granted by the company.

Fightful Select reports that WWE has internally discussed bringing Mustafa Ali back to television. There have reportedly been creative pitches and Ali could be returning as soon as this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW.

Ali has been keeping in shape during his time away as you can see in the photo below:

Ali has not appeared on WWE programming since October after being booked to lose 11 consecutive matches across TV and PPV events. He had an argument with Vince McMahon over his creative direction that led to him being off television.

Ali did ask for a week off for the birth of his child last year but was kept off TV for two months despite him being willing to work.