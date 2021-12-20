Backstage News On Mustafa Ali’s WWE Status

Some fans thought Mustafa Ali would make his WWE return on this past Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown in front of his hometown crowd of Chicago. However, that didn’t happen.

Fightful Select reported today that Ali wasn’t backstage at the show, which means he also won’t be on next week’s episode either since WWE taped the Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown also on Friday night.

He asked off for a couple of weeks for paternity leave and that amount of time had already passed. It appears that there just wasn’t anything planned for him for the Chicago shows.

Also, WWE sent Ali home early for paternity leave, and he’s not been on the road since before Survivor Series.