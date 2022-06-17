Backstage News on Mystery Partner Teaming with Matt Hardy at AAA This Weekend

Matt Hardy is still set to headline Saturday’s AAA TripleMania: Tijuana event, which will be broadcast live on FITE.TV from Caliente Stadium.

In the main event, the Hardys were supposed to fight Dragon Lee and Dralistico, however Jeff Hardy was withdrawn from the match due to his DUI arrest earlier in the week. According to the latest reports, Matt will be paired with a mystery partner, who will be unveiled on the day of the event.

According to the Wrestling Observer, Konnan went to AEW and attempted to recruit a star from the company to replace Jeff, but no word on whether they were able to work out a one-night agreement or if they will use a wrestler from elsewhere.

This weekend at TripleMania, Lee and Dralistico are aiming for a big night. They told the press that they had been following The Hardys for years and hoped to offer them their best match in Mexico, but that was before the change. Dralistico gave the sense that they were going all out for this opportunity, saying that he and Lee believe that this TripleMania match will lead to opportunities outside of Mexico.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.