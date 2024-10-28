Backstage News On Names Considered For The TNA Hall Of Fame

This past Saturday’s TNA Bound For Glory Countdown show saw Bob Ryder and Rhino inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame, but there were reportedly other names under consideration.

According to Fightful Select, WWE star AJ Styles and former TNA star Monty Brown were both considered for the Hall of Fame induction ceremony at one point, and Matt Hardy even publicly confirmed that the company wanted to induct Brown, but it didn’t end up happening. The report also states that the door isn’t closed for a potential induction in the future.

In regards to inducting AJ Styles, WWE turned it down and several people in TNA believe WWE turned it down due to Style’s injury or active storyline.