Backstage News On Naomi Attending ROH Supercard Of Honor

Former WWE Superstar Naomi (Trinity Fatu) was backstage in Los Angeles for ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view.

Naomi has been in town for the WrestleCon convention and the Wale-Mania event, but according to a new report from Fightful Select, she attended the ROH pay-per-view and watched Yuka Sakazaki’s loss to ROH Women’s World Champion Athena.

Naomi recently confirmed her departure from WWE and then filed a trademark application for her new post-WWE ring name.

It’s worth noting that WWE still lists Naomi as a SmackDown Superstar as of this writing. WWE officials hoped to keep Naomi signed until a few months ago, but she is now moving on from the company where she met her husband, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso, and where she first signed in August 2009.