Backstage News on Naomi’s WWE Status and Being Set for Big Money Before Walking Out

Naomi was reportedly on her way to a lucrative WWE contract before leaving the company last year.

Naomi and Sasha Banks (now known as Mercedes Moné in NJPW) walked out of a WWE RAW taping in mid-May of last year, dissatisfied with their creative direction and while still holding the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. While recent reports indicated that Moné was leaving WWE, Naomi was said to be close to re-signing a new contract.

According to Fightful Select, Naomi’s WWE contract was about to expire at the time of the walkout, but both parties seemed eager to extend it. Furthermore, Naomi was most likely on her way to the “biggest money contract of her career” prior to the issues that led to Naomi and Moné’s departure.

Some sources claim Naomi has maintained positive contact with WWE, but this has not been confirmed, and if true, it has been kept close to the vest.

Naomi is set to return to WWE in the near future, according to reports, and will not be following Moné to NJPW. While no timetable was given for Naomi’s return, it was stated that there had been recent developments and that she would be returning soon. In addition, a WWE higher-up source told Fightful that the two sides have made contact and that they are “confident” she will return to the WWE ring. As with the early January report, the source was unable to provide a specific timetable for Naomi’s return.

Naomi is still listed as a SmackDown Superstar on the WWE roster.