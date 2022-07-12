Backstage News on Natalya – Liv Morgan Incident and on Dolph Ziggler’s Babyface Turn

The following highlights were covered by F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer on the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio as he discussed the most recent developments in the WWE.

Natalya no-selling finish during house show match against Liv Morgan:

“I know there was a situation. I know that it was cleared up immediately that night and it’s over and done with, but it did happen. You know, I guess she was mad, but it had nothing to do with Morgan, or any heat with her and Morgan, which, I would think if you watched the clip, that was the conclusion that you would come to, but it wasn’t that.”

Dolph Ziggler returning to RAW as a babyface:

“I think they just want him running around with Austin Theory at shows every night for a couple nights a week every week for a while because they’re bound and determined to make Austin Theory into something. He’s a good guy to bring back for that. I think they have the mentality that whatever they’re going to do with Theory down the line allows them to beat him all the time right now, which almost makes you think that maybe he will cash in successfully at some point.”