Backstage News On New TNA Executive Producer’s Role In The Company

As PWMania.com previously reported, TNA Wrestling underwent restructuring, which led to TNA President Anthony Cicone’s departure and the exits of Christy Hemme and Josh Matthews, who were working in backstage roles as producers.

According to PWInsider.com, new TNA Wrestling executive producer George Veras has been brought into the company to take a role similar to Lee Fitting’s in WWE. Over his career, Veras has worked with several sports companies, including ABC Sports, NBC, NFL Today, the Cleveland Browns, and the Football Hall of Fame.

Hemme and Matthews’ exits are due to Veras’s expected hiring of his own production staff.