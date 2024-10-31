Backstage News On Next Week’s WWE NXT Airing On Wednesday Night

WWE will hold a special NXT episode on Wednesday, November 6, at 2300 Arena, formerly the ECW Arena, in Philadelphia.

The episode will air live on The CW beginning at 8 p.m. ET, competing with AEW Dynamite. The CW Network will broadcast the US presidential election on Wednesday, replacing the show’s usual Tuesday slot.

During the most recent episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, it was revealed that the CW Network made the decision to move the show.

“We are told that that move was requested by the CW itself and not WWE, as WWE was not opposed to running on Election Night. However, CW is going to be doing their own coverage of Election Night. It is what it is that show is expected to have a large ECW alumni feel to it as it will take place in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. Bubba Ray Dudley, Rob Van Dam, Nunzio, Dawn Marie, Francine, and others are expected as part of NXT.”

Here is the current card for the show:

Trick Williams & Bubba Ray Dudley vs. Ethan Page & Ridge Holland

Hardcore match: Jaida Parker vs. Lola Vice w/Dawn Marie as special guest referee

Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx vs. Jordynne Grace, Kelani Jordan, Zaria, Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer