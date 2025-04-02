Backstage News On Nia Jax’s WWE Absence

WWE fans have taken note of Nia Jax’s absence from television since March 1st, when she last appeared at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. On that night, Jax teamed with Candice LeRae in a losing effort against Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus. Since then, she has been notably absent from all programming.

According to WrestleVotes, speaking on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A, Jax has not been medically cleared, which is the primary reason for her ongoing absence from WWE TV. WrestleVotes stated, “Nia Jax has been… I want to phrase this properly. Not cleared. That’s the best way I can put it. She was due to be cleared, I believe, two weeks ago. Don’t know if that’s happened. Obviously, she hasn’t been on TV.”

They added, “I don’t know what caused her to be on the inactive list. Don’t want to speculate—hate to do that. I just know she’s been inactive with the anticipation of coming back, I believe it was back on March 22nd… I don’t know why she’s not been cleared.”

There has been no official confirmation from WWE regarding an injury or a timetable for Jax’s return, but internally, she remains on the inactive list pending medical clearance.