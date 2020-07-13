Backstage News On NJPW’s Booking Decision For EVIL, EVIL Comments On Victory

We have some details that have come out on EVIL’s victory at NJPW Dominion. EVIL captured the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championship titles by defeating Tetsuya Naito, with an added assist by The Bullet Club and Dick Togo.

On the Wrestling Observer Radio show, Dave Meltzer said that with the move positioning EVIL as a new top heel in the company, it gives NJPW a way to push the Bullet Club while Jay White and others are unable to travel to Japan due to the pandemic.

This is intended to EVIL’s big push with the company as their top guy, going against the likes of LIJ and CHAOS as the new, traditional babyfaces for NJPW.