Backstage News on NJPW’s Creative Process, Why Some Top Stars’ Debuts Proved Difficult

Rare details about the NJPW creative process are being revealed. Fightful Select notes that NJPW has their creative plans set for quite some time.

NJPW has a reputation for long-term booking, and word has it that the vast majority of NJPW creative was set through Wrestle Kingdom as early as August, four months before the event. This information was obtained from NJPW talents, and several have stated that they were informed of these plans throughout the summer.

NJPW reportedly has interest from top, high-profile talent in the industry, but they were told that NJPW wasn’t sure if their arrivals would work. The reason given was that the majority of NJPW creative is planned out until 2022.

According to a NJPW source, this is largely standard operating procedure, but it deviated significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic for obvious reasons. However, the same source stated that an injury could change multiple things at once.