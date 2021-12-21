Backstage News On No Cut Clauses In WWE Contracts

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is reportedly against the idea of no-cut clauses in talent contracts. The release of some top talents in WWE this year led to speculation on why wrestlers don’t apply no-cut clauses to their deals. It’s rare but some WWE talents at the very top of the card still have no-cut clauses, which would prevent an early release.

In an update, word is that the subject of no-cut clauses was broached when WWE began making more cuts last year, according to Fightful Select, and several people of influence within WWE were open to the clauses. However, talents were eventually told that the clauses were not negotiable, and not something WWE was willing to use in their deals at this point.

It was also said that specifically McMahon has been adamantly against the non-cut clauses.

WWE re-signed and extended deals for a significant portion of the roster in 2019, giving them “huge money deals” at that time. Since then they have released over 100 talents, citing “budget cuts” as the reason. None of those deals have included the no-cut clause. We noted before how Kevin Owens recently signed a new WWE contract. It was reported that the deal does not include a no-cut clause. Unconfirmed backstage talk is that Sami Zayn has also inked a new WWE deal, and word is that this contract also would not have the no-cut clause.