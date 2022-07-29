Backstage News on NXT’s Future With Triple H Taking Control of Creative in WWE

WWE has made a number of changes to NXT since last September as it transitioned to NXT 2.0, which is centered on promos and character creation, from NXT, which was focusing on in-ring action and storylines starring some of the top wrestlers in the world.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque was away due to his cardiac event when WWE renamed NXT as NXT 2.0. WWE shifted its attention to younger athletes without a history in pro wrestling and ceased signing independent wrestlers.

Fans may observe NXT gradually return to Triple H’s concept of using talent with wrestling experience now that he is working as Head of Creative and Head of Talent Relations.

According to Dave Meltzer’s article in the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, “in NXT, the belief was that the product will revert back somewhat to Levesque’s previous vision of it.”

While they will continue to actively seek out top-tier athletes, Melter noted that there was a perception that WWE would be willing to use more experienced wrestlers in the future, and that “the door would be more open to better wrestlers who weren’t as big or as good looking as [Vince] McMahon wanted on the roster.”

Since Triple H’s heart problems, Shawn Michaels has been in charge of overseeing the day-to-day operations of NXT, with Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard having the final say in booking.

