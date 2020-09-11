Backstage News On On Dominik Mysterio’s Push In WWE

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following regarding Dominik Mysterio’s push in WWE:

“I am told his push will be continuing, and right now, he is considered in the top 25%, he’s in the top 3 or 4 babyfaces on the RAW brand.”

