Backstage News on Optimism Across WWE With Triple H in Charge of Creative

Following Monday’s post-SummerSlam episode of WWE RAW, there was reportedly a lot of optimism across the company.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, wrestlers across all WWE brands have expressed fresh hope, with Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H leading the writing team. One NXT talent noted that Dakota Kai being brought back to be part of Bayley’s new faction was a great sign and makes them hopeful for their future.

Two top wrestlers allegedly expressed excitement about switching up their opponents each week and not having to face the same wrestler. They also expressed the expectation that this would be a crucial change in the future.

There was a lot of optimism after Monday night’s RAW regarding Ciampa and Mustafa Ali being put in positions where they could shine. The increasing attention on the women’s division was apparently noted by a top wrestler outside of WWE.

This is a stark contrast from just a few weeks ago, especially after the Royal Rumble in January, which was a chaotic scene that left many disappointed. As of right now, nobody on the roster has voiced any specific worries about Vince McMahon leaving the creative department. Additionally, Triple H has received praise for having concepts and integrating things like Maximum Male Models, which were largely Vince projects.

