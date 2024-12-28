Backstage News On Original Plan For Juice Robinson In The AEW Continental Classic

AEW star Juice Robinson was originally part of this year’s AEW Continental Classic but was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to a broken fibula.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Robinson was set to use the brass knuckles on Claudio Castagnoli to eliminate him from the tournament. This would have added more heat to the heated rivalry between the Bang Bang Gang and the Death Riders. The report also mentioned that Komander, who replaced Robinson in the tournament, was simply put into the finish, which is why he used the weapon on Castagnoli on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Every match finish in the Continental Classic was reportedly planned in mid-November in order to have everything ready going into the last two shows.