Backstage News On Original Plans For Bad Bunny At WWE Backlash

At this Saturday’s WWE Backlash PLE, Bad Bunny will compete against Damian Priest.

The original plan was for Bad Bunny to team up with Rey Mysterio in a tag team match against Priest and Dominik Mysterio, according to Fightful Select.

According to the report, plans were altered when “both Bad Bunny and WWE were said to have felt comfortable with Bunny’s ability to have a good singles match instead.” The belief is that Bad Bunny would have pinned Dominik the tag match.

As of Thursday night, Bad Bunny is a -2000 favorite over Priest, who is a +700 favorite.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bad Bunny will make an appearance on SmackDown in Puerto Rico this week.