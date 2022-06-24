Backstage News on Original Plans for Jon Moxley at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

The main event of the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view event on Sunday will feature Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the interim AEW World Heavyweight Championship.

When CM Punk sustained a foot injury and needed surgery, the planned main event between him and Tanahashi to defend the AEW World Heavyweight Title was scrapped.

Moxley qualified for the event by defeating Kyle O’Reilly, and Tanahashi won his qualifying match at Dominion, as part of an interim title series that AEW arranged with the finals taking place at Forbidden Door.

At Forbidden Door, there will also be a match between Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki against Shota Umino, Wheeler Yuta, and Eddie Kingston.

The six-man tag team bout mentioned above was originally intended to feature Moxley, which is why Umino is there as Moxley’s protege, according to Dave Meltzer’s report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It is expected that Punk will challenge the interim AEW World Heavyweight Champion when he is ready to make a comeback in order to become the undisputed AEW World Champion.

