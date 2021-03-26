Backstage News On Original Plans For Keith Lee, Peacock Working On Issues

– The original plan for the United States title at Elimination Chamber was for Keith Lee to win the triple threat match against champion Bobby Lashley and Matt Riddle, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com. The idea was that Lee would pin Riddle so Lashley wouldn’t have to take the fall. Due to what has been reported as Lee having health-related issues, John Morrison was added to the match and took the fall.

– Dave Meltzer was told from people at Peacock that the streaming service is working on fixing issues with the WWE Network. The belief is that features such as the ability to pause and rewind will be available within the next several months. Meltzer added that “regarding search, entity-based discovery is on the product roadmap and they anticipate offering searching by name by September.”