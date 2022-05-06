Backstage News On Original Plans For Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell Storyline

Former WWE NXT Superstar Persia Pirotta (Steph De Lander) recently spoke to Fightful Select for an upcoming interview and revealed what was planned for she and Indi Hartwell on the NXT 2.0 brand.

Before Hartwell left Australia for WWE a few years back, Melbourne Championship Wrestling did an angle where Persia turned on Indi. That angle was to play out on NXT TV, which was apparent in recent weeks.

Pirotta noted that she pitched the angle to NXT officials and it was received well. The idea was that the two were best friends in Australia, and Hartwell left Pirotta behind to chase her fame. Pirotta noted that as things clicked with she and Hartwell in NXT, they added Duke Hudson and Dexter Lumis to the program, and things went from there.

Pirotta believes the plan for the storyline was to circle back and eventually have her turn on Hartwell. She feels like this would have actually enhanced the story.

Pirotta said she has no regrets, despite criticisms of the story, and noted that five minute wrestling matches probably weren’t going to land her on TMZ.

Pirotta and Lumis were released on April 29 along with 8 other NXT talents, reportedly due to budget cuts.

