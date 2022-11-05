Backstage News on Original Plans for Scarlett Bordeaux in WWE

Scarlett Bordeaux was supposed to be in WWE NXT before she was paired with real-life husband Karrion Kross, according to new details.

Scarlett first joined WWE in November 2019, while Kross joined in February 2020. According to a new Fightful Select report, there was a pitch for Scarlett in 2019, shortly after NXT debuted on cable.

Scarlett was reportedly approached to manage Damian Priest as early as September 2019, before reporting to the WWE Performance Center.

Priest, on the other hand, didn’t think the fit was right for him and reportedly passed on the spot.

Some in NXT believed the act would make it to TV until the week it was canceled, which was within the first few weeks of NXT airing on the USA Network. Scarlett didn’t have her private Performance Center tryout until September 2019, and WWE announced her signing on November 5.

Scarlett’s character was put on hold after Priest rejected the idea, according to the report, until it became clear that Kross was joining the company. According to sources, it worked out better for everyone involved in the end.