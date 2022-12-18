Backstage News on Original Plans For The Bloodline Main Event Segment on WWE SmackDown

Given that both this week’s and next Friday’s episodes of WWE SmackDown were recorded in Chicago on the same night, some viewers might have noticed one name missing from both episodes.

Kevin Owens was absent from both episodes. According to Fightful Select, the former Universal Champion was scheduled to attend the event.

According to the report, despite his best efforts, Owens was unable to attend the show due to a “nightmare travel situation.”

As a result, Owens had to be written out of the shows, and significant production and writing changes were made. Owens was supposed to be “face-to-face with the Bloodline to introduce the John Cena video” on this week’s show, according to the report.

