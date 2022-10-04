Backstage News on Original Plans for This Week’s WWE RAW Main Event

AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio vs. The Judgment Day was supposed to close Monday’s Extreme Rules go-home edition of WWE RAW.

However, according to Fightful Select, plans changed, with Finn Balor and Damien Priest’s victory over Styles and Mysterio booked as the show opener, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY defeating Alexa Bliss as the main event.

As seen below, the tag team match included a post-match angle in which the tension between Styles and Mysterio remained.

There has been no word on why the plans were changed.

Here are some highlights from last night’s opener and closer: