Backstage News On Original Plans For WWE Hell In A Cell Main Event

WWE Hell in a Cell took place Sunday night, and the closing match saw Drew McIntyre lose the WWE Title to Randy Orton. This ended McIntyre’s first title reign, and it also caught Orton up to Triple H’s 14 World Title reigns.

The company had a lot of decisions to make for Hell in a Cell, and the decision to put the title on Orton was not in the original plans.

Randy Orton winning the WWE Title from Drew McIntyre was not the original plan for the match. McIntyre was originally set to retain the title, according to RingsideNews sources. Vince McMahon has also changed up plans for the big Survivor Series match that they had in mind.

WWE previously planned Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series. Now that match is not happening. We have heard that Drew McIntyre will now have a spotlight role a Captain of Team Raw.