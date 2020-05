Becky Lynch was originally scheduled to successfully defend the RAW women’s title against Nia Jax at the Money in the Bank PPV, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting.

Shayna Baszler was planned to win the MITB ladder match and continue her feud with Lynch.

Money in the Bank ladder matches were filmed on April 15th which would indicate that WWE knew about the pregnancy by that point.