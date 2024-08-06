Backstage News On Original Plans For WWE NXT Event In Chicago

WWE announced today that NXT will make stops at Allstate Arena in Chicago on Tuesday, October 1, and the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Tuesday, October 8, for the first two episodes of NXT on The CW.

The show will move from the USA Network to The CW this fall. WWE has also announced special performances by CM Punk in Chicago and Randy Orton in St. Louis.

Tickets for both concerts will go on sale Thursday, August 15, at 10 a.m. local time. WWE and The CW Network signed a five-year deal last November.

WrestleVotes stated today, “Source states this is a development that transpired over the last few months as WWE was initially planning on hosting NXT Deadline on 12/15 in Chicago. Interesting change…”