Backstage News On PAC’s AEW Status

PAC will soon return to the AEW storylines.

PAC has not wrestled for AEW since mid-January, but the Wrestling Observer reports that he should be back soon, based on the latest word.

The Death Triangle member has been absent because he needed to have his nose fixed. He suffered a nose injury during The Elite’s Best of 7 Series, but he wrestled through the pain to finish the series.

PAC’s most recent AEW match was the Best of 7 finale on the January 11 Dynamite, in which Death Triangle lost the AEW World Trios Titles in a Ladder Match to The Elite. He then defeated Big Damo at OTT’s ScrapperMania VII event in the United Kingdom on March 17. PAC’s most recent AEW singles match saw him defeat AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy on October 12, 2022.

The Lucha Brothers, PAC’s Death Triangle stablemates, are the current ROH World Tag Team Champions, but they are still active on AEW TV.