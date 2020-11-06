Backstage News On PAC’s Status With AEW

PAC’s issue with wrestling for AEW has been in regards to traveling back home to the United Kingdom after wrestling in the United States, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting. The Covid-19 travel policy has made it so PAC would have to quarantine for two weeks upon returning home.

Meltzer added that AEW has a storyline direction in place for when PAC returns to the ring. PAC made his first AEW Dynamite appearance in several months this past Wednesday night in a vignette. With UK performers Pete Dunne and Toni Storm recently returning to WWE NXT in the US, fans are optimistic that PAC will be back in action soon.