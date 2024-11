According to Fightful Select, a number of participants have already been considered for the upcoming AEW Continental Classic.

Some of those participants include new TNT Champion Daniel Garcia, current AEW Continental Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, Don Callis Family’s “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher, Ricochet, “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, The Hurt Syndicate’s Shelton Benjamin and one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions The Death Riders’ Claudio Castagnoli.