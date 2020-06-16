Backstage News On Paul Heyman and WWE

Paul Heyman was working with WWE under dual contracts – a performer’s contract and an employee management contract. With last week’s major changes and the announcement that Heyman is going to be focusing on his “in-ring” role, his management contract was terminated effective immediately.

The backstage reaction to Heyman losing his power creatively on RAW has ranged from some talent who were “stunned” to others who were not shocked and said there had been signs in recent weeks that this change was imminent.

The Observer Newsletter reports that much of the talent on RAW is “concerned” for obvious reasons because many of them were not getting any exposure until Heyman came into power.

While Vince always seems to make changes when ratings go down, some believe that Eric Bischoff, Bruce Prichard and Paul Heyman were all set up as potential scapegoats for the larger more fundamental problem that is plaguing the company.