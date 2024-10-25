Backstage News On Planned Matches For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will be broadcast live on NBC and simulcast on Peacock on December 14 at 8 p.m. ET from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, New York.

The special originally aired on NBC from 1985 to 1991, and then on FOX in 1992. WWE revived it in prime time in March 2006, when it returned to NBCU for Raw on the USA Network. It lasted until August 2008.

WWE will present Crown Jewel on November 2nd, followed by Survivor Series on the final weekend of the month, before hosting Saturday Night’s Main Event as its December PLE. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will face World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER for the Crown Jewel Title.

According to Dave Meltzer’s latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens and GUNTHER vs. Damian Priest are scheduled for the show, “but we were told both are currently slated but not etched in stone.”