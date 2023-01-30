Backstage News on Planned WrestleMania 39 Matches Coming Out of the WWE Royal Rumble

While Rhea Ripley won the Women’s Royal Rumble on Saturday night, Damage CTRL’s dominance was a focal point of the match. Becky Lynch eliminated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, but Bayley then eliminated Lynch. Liv Morgan then eliminated Bayley, which resulted in Damage CTRL fighting Lynch in the crowd.

According to a new Sports Illustrated report, Lynch vs. Bayley is scheduled for WrestleMania 39.

The main event saw Roman Reigns retain his WWE Universal Championship over Kevin Owens, but the post-match angle included a segment in which Sami Zayn turned on Reigns and The Bloodline. Except for Jey Uso, who walked out on the beatdown, Zayn was beaten up by his former stablemates.

It was reported months ago that Zayn vs. Reigns was scheduled for WWE Elimination Chamber on February 18 in Zayn’s hometown of Montreal, and this match is still scheduled. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions vs. Zayn and Owens The Usos match was also planned at one point, and it has now been confirmed that it will take place at WrestleMania 39. WWE recently split up the tag team titles again, but it appears that The Usos will walk into WrestleMania with both sets of titles.

In terms of Ripley’s title shot at WrestleMania 39, Barrasso stated that she will face RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in Los Angeles. Ripley mentioned the potential match briefly during the post-show press conference, but it wasn’t a given that she would take on Belair.

Cody Rhodes won the Men’s Royal Rumble and will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. There have been rumors of Reigns defending one title on each night, but there has been no word on whether or not that will happen. Between Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania, a lot can still happen.

Other rumored or planned WrestleMania 39 matches that have emerged from the Royal Rumble include Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge (believed to be some sort of stipulation match, possibly Hell In a Cell), Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio, and Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul, among others.