Backstage News On Planned WWE WrestleMania 41 Card

As anticipation builds for WrestleMania 41, WWE has already confirmed 11 matches for the two-night event taking place on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On Tuesday’s SportsKeeda Backstage Pass Q&A, WrestleVotes initially reported that 14 to 15 matches were scheduled for the blockbuster event. By Wednesday, the update clarified that the finalized card is expected to feature 14 matches in total.

“Sources indicate, at this time, the final WrestleMania card looks to shape out at 14 matches,” WrestleVotes stated. They noted that a few bouts are still to be officially announced, including Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest, Randy Orton vs. an unnamed opponent, and a potential tag team title match featuring The New Day and The War Raiders.

However, the situation could remain fluid, particularly in light of McIntyre’s legitimate eye injury, which may impact his in-ring availability for the show. With just over a week to go, the final card appears to be taking shape, barring any unforeseen changes.