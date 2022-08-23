Backstage News on Plans Changing for the WWE Draft

The 2022 WWE Draft was supposed to happen after Clash at the Castle in early September, but there is now talk that things may have changed and the Draft may now be postponed for a few months.

The Draft taking place after Clash at The Castle is no longer a “slam dunk,” according to a new report from Fightful Select, as several RAW Superstars booked for the September 9 SmackDown from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle have been un-booked from that show.

According to earlier reports, blue brand Superstars were scheduled to appear on RAW episodes airing on September 5 from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City and on September 12 from the Moda Center in Portland, while RAW Superstars were scheduled to appear on that SmackDown in Seattle. An update to SmackDown Superstars booked for Kansas City and Portland is not mentioned in this new report.

The WWE Draft was likely to take place the week after Clash at The Castle and continue into the following week, as we’ve seen before, according to this new report, but if that is still the plan, a sizable number of crossover talents are not involved.

The WWE Draft will not take place in the near future, according to USA Network sources, who have openly stated that April 2023, following WrestleMania 38, is a more likely date for the big event.

The 2022 Draft has not been formally announced by WWE, and no dates have been confirmed. Additionally, there has been no advance notice given to talents regarding upcoming events.

The 2021 WWE Draft began on October 1 with SmackDown in Baltimore, Maryland, and concluded on October 4 with RAW in Nashville, Tennessee.

