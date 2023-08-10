Backstage News On Plans For AEW Full Gear Date And Location

Full Gear 2023 will reportedly take AEW to the West Coast.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the current plan is for AEW’s traditional November pay-per-view to take place at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California. Internal calendars currently show Saturday, November 18 as the date for Full Gear 2023.

If Full Gear is held on a Saturday, there is no word on how AEW will handle Collision that night. It was noted that Full Gear was recently discussed for Sunday, November 19. Some people were surprised to see the show on the calendar for November 19, as the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars play a home game against the Tennessee Titans on the same day. AEW has avoided scheduling pay-per-view events on Sundays in the past because AEW President Tony Khan has stated that he does not want to compete with himself. Khan serves as the Jaguars’ Chief Football Strategy Officer, a team owned by his father, AEW lead investor Shahid Khan.

The Full Gear go-home edition of Dynamite will be planned for Wednesday, November 15 in Ontario, California.

If the November 18 date is accurate, it will be two weeks after WWE’s next Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia and one week before the 2023 Survivor Series in Chicago.

Full Gear details have yet to be announced by AEW, and everything is subject to change, but this is the current plan.

The 2022 Full Gear pay-per-view took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and featured current AEW World Champion MJF defeating Jon Moxley. Full Gear 2021 was held at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and featured Adam Page defeating Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title. The 2020 Full Gear event, held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, featured then-AEW World Champion Jon Moxley retaining his title over Eddie Kingston in a “I Quit” match. Moxley defeated Omega in the Unsanctioned Lights Out main event at the inaugural Full Gear event in 2019 at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.