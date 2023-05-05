Backstage News On Plans For AEW Rampage Once New Saturday Night Show Starts

Changes were made to some of AEW’s programming this week, and more are on the way now that they’re launching AEW Collision, a second weekly two-hour television show on Saturday nights.

The new weekly television show will premiere on TNT on June 17th, 2023, and will revolve around the return of CM Punk. According to reports, the premiere episode will feature another’major talent debut or return.’

Every Monday and Tuesday, AEW aired Dark and Dark: Elevation on YouTube. Dark and Dark Elevation, on the other hand, has ended, partly due to AEW signing a new deal to air AEW Collision on Saturdays.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rampage will “turn into what Dark and Dark Elevation were, more to showcase younger talent.”

The Dark shows featured squash matches on a regular basis, with contracted talent beating out independent talent and giving newer talent a platform.

The plan is for AEW to broadcast Dynamite live on Wednesday nights before taping Rampage, and Collision live on Saturday nights before taping ROH TV.

