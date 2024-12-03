Backstage News On Plans For AEW World Title At Worlds End

According to Bryan Alvarez on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the plan for the main event of AEW Worlds End would be a 4-way match for the AEW World Championship. Alvarez also stated the match would likely feature Jon Moxley, “Hangman” Adam Page, and “Switchblade” Jay White.

There is no word yet on who the fourth participant will be, but it could be Christian Cage.

Alvarez said, “I believe that it is a four-way — in fact I was flat out told it will be a four-way, but I was not told who the four were. I think [Hangman] Page, Jay [White] and Moxley are three of them, but I am also not sure Christian [Cage] is going to be the fourth guy, but if he’s not, I don’t know who the fourth guy is going to be.”