Backstage News On Plans For Charlotte Flair Prior To Her WWE Hiatus

As PWMania.com previously reported, Charlotte Flair was written out of WWE storylines as she is having an elective surgery and will be out of action.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Flair was being built up for a big program with Asuka. Thus, this is why Flair never lost during her time in NXT.

She wasn’t even pinned when she dropped the NXT Women’s Title to Io Shirai at NXT TakeOver: In Your House during a three-way match.

It was suggested that WWE was looking to Flair to be the top woman on the roster with Becky Lynch taking time off due to her pregnancy.

Flair did end up working some matches with Asuka. She eventually lost what was the blowoff after being ‘injured’ by Nia Jax earlier in the night.