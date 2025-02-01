Backstage News On Plans For Charlotte Flair’s WWE Return

WWE is just hours away from the highly anticipated return of Charlotte Flair, as she is set to compete in tonight’s Women’s Royal Rumble match.

Earlier this week, WrestleVotes reported that Flair’s presentation will see her fully embrace her family legacy, adopting a “Top Girl” attitude and adding even more confidence and charisma to her persona. Additionally, there has been talk that championship gold could be in her future.

According to PWInsider.com, Flair’s return is expected to be a major focal point of the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. The report indicates that WWE has big plans for her, with sources stating that she is due for a massive push leading into WrestleMania, beginning tonight.

Flair has been sidelined since December 2023, after suffering a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus.