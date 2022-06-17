Backstage News on Plans for Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return

Cody Rhodes had surgery last Thursday in Birmingham, Alabama, to repair a total tear of his right pectoral muscle, and he is currently recovering. The injury occurred when Rhodes was weight training on the Friday before Hell In a Cell, but he still worked the Cell match with Seth Rollins and was not forced to work the show. According to reports, Rhodes did not further injure his ripped pec by battling Rollins at Hell In a Cell.

While WWE has stated that Rhodes will be unable to wrestle for the next nine months, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicates that most WWE employees expect Rhodes to return sooner than that.

Rhodes also hopes to be back in the ring in less than nine months, which could make a massive Royal Rumble comeback the event’s main selling point.

There’s already talk of making Rhodes’ comeback a big deal, similar to how they built up Triple H in 2001/2002.