Backstage News on Plans for Liv Morgan at WWE SummerSlam

Liv Morgan won the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match and then successfully cashed it in on SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, as was seen during the 2022 WWE Money in the Bank PLE. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com spoke on Wrestling Observer Radio about Summerslam preparations.

“Right now, the plan is Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, which kind of surprises me in a lot of ways, especially because they didn’t leave with any heat. Ronda just hugged her, walked out of the ring, and let her have her moment. They’ve been building for this with Liv Morgan for a while.”

“It is interesting, though, as I think almost everybody figured it was going to be Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, and it’s not.”

You can listen to the Wrestling Observer Radio episode below:



