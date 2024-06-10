Backstage News On Plans For Ricochet’s Final WWE Appearance

Ricochet’s departure from WWE appears more likely after PWInsider reported that he had given his notice to WWE.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that things were “up in the air” because someone close to the situation said Ricochet had not provided notice. Meltzer later reported that Ricochet had made a decision, but there was no confirmation of what it was.

According to PWInsider.com, Ricochet’s final WWE appearance will be tonight at Raw, as he has no additional dates with the company.

Regarding the report that Ricochet’s decision to leave WWE was “up in the air,” PWInsider stated that numerous sources informed them multiple times that he had given notice before the news broke on Saturday.

Ricochet has yet to publicly discuss his plans to leave WWE when his contract expires.